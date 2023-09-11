Mississippi lottery player wins nearly $100,000 with free ticket Published 8:19 am Monday, September 11, 2023

A Mississippi man turned a free lottery ticket into nearly $100,000 in winnings in the Mississippi Lottery.

The Mississippi Match 5 player from Florence hit a $98,800.07 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Tuesday, Sept. 5, drawing.

The lottery player used a free ticket, won in a previous lottery draw, to purchase the ticket at Bridges Quickie #1 in Florence.

The winning numbers drawn were 6-11-20-25-26.

On Sunday, the Mississippi Match 5 lottery moved to daily drawings, joining the Cash 3, Cash 4 and Cash Pop evening drawings.

Today’s jackpot in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery is at $59,000.