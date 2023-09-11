Mississippi sheriff’s department arrests four related to burglary; one location hit twice within two days Published 6:31 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

An investigation into a burglary ring in a Mississippi city led to the arrest of four people.

On Aug. 26, Lowndes County deputies were dispatched to a carwash located at 3448 Hwy. 373 for damage to property and theft. Once on scene, deputies found the coin machines in the carwash bays had been broken into and change was stolen out of them.

On Aug. 28, deputies were dispatched back to this same location for a second report of damage and theft of the bill change machine and vacuum coin box. The damage to this property has been estimated at around $5,000 to $6,000 with estimated loss of coins and bills at $500 to $600. Lowndes County investigators, with the help of the public, were able to identify several suspects involved in both burglaries.

Detectives alleged that 32-year-old Graham Seth Brown and 34-year-old Jakob Webb were responsible for the damage and theft from the Aug. 26 incident. Brown, Webb, joined by 18-year-old Haley Nice and 21-year-old Tyler Gardner, were allegedly responsible for committing the crimes on Aug. 28.

Detectives were also investigating another burglary of a storage shed in the same area. On Aug. 29, the property owner at 3431 Hwy 12 E. reported a burglary and several items stolen from his storage shed. With the help of the property owner, detectives were able to confirm that Brown and Webb were the alleged suspects responsible for committing the crime of burglary of the shed on two separate occasions.

During the investigations, Brown was identified as a registered sex offender out of Webster County and it was confirmed that he had been living in Lowndes County for approximately one month without registering in Lowndes County. When Brown was arrested, an inventory of his vehicle was conducted and revealed a knife that is defined as a weapon under the Mississippi, felon in possession of a weapon law.

After interviews, detectives received information that led to the discovery of a burglary of another storage building that had not been reported yet. Contact was made with the owner and it was confirmed that the information was true. The storage building had been broken into and several items were stolen from the building. With the information, detectives were able to obtain search warrants for two residences located at 1730 Hwy 373 and 1734 Hwy 373. During the search, several of the items reported as stolen from the burglary were recovered at the residences and returned to the victims.

This investigation is still on going and detectives are identifying more victims in the same area with more charges are expected.

“People who burglarize or steal are thieves and there’s nothing I hate worse. This was some great investigative work by our detectives and I’m proud of the great job our team is doing keeping our community safe. We now look forward to our justice system holding these thugs accountable,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.

Charges are as follows:

Graham Seth Brown- 2 counts of felony malicious mischief, 2 counts of burglary of a storage shed, felon in possession of weapon and sex offender-failure to register.

Jakob L. Webb- 2 counts of felony malicious mischief and 2 counts of burglary of a storage shed

Tyler Gardner- 1 count of felony malicious mischief

Haley Nice- 1 count of felony malicious mischief

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.