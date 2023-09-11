Mississippi Skies: Better rain chances for some of us Tuesday. Will anyone get enough to break the drought? Published 8:52 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Tuesday is going to be another hot, humid day for most of us, at least until a cold front starts making its way through the state.

North Mississippi will be cooler thanks to some thick cloud cover, but the rest of us will reach into the 90s quite easily. Humidity levels are also increasing. Thankfully, we are still showing some cooler, more comfortable temperatures as the week goes on. Friday night’s high school games look like many will be a welcomed autumn/late summer evening to spend outside.

The four systems in the tropics look about the same today. With no threats for the southeast at this time, we’ll keep watching. The main spots to watch right now are the waves off the coast of Africa.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 80. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 90. Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower overnight. Low of 66.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 96. An isolate shower or storm is possible in the late afternoon and evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms moving through anytime of the day. High if 91. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 73.