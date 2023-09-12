Firefighting crews battling Mississippi wildfire Published 5:22 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Firefighting crews are battling a Mississippi wildfire that started Monday morning and grew throughout the day.

As of Monday evening, officials said the wildfire burning in Lawrence County had grown but was mostly contained.

The fire is near the Lincoln County line and was first a 100-acre fire. Craft said the blaze has grown to 400 acres at least on a pine plantation off of Trace Road.

Mississippi Forestry Commission spokesman Kevin Craft said the wildland fire fighting task force is actively on the scene fighting the fire.

Volunteer firefighting crews are also on the scene assisting.

As of Monday evening, Craft said the fire is 80 percent contained, according to the Brookhaven Daily Leader.