Four men arrested after suspect tries to pass off $8,500 fake check to Mississippi undercover agent Published 6:22 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Four men have been arrested, accused of being involved in a scheme to use fake bank checks to purchase ATVs and other merchandise on social media.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the men were arrested after one of the suspects tried to pass off a fake check written for $8,500 to an undercover investigator. The suspect reportedly was using the fake check to purchase a 2015 Polaris Razor ATV.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that one person was arrested in Battlefield Park in Jackson, and three others were arrested after a brief pursuit at McDowell Road and Interstate 55.

One suspect was charged with uttering a forgery. One suspect was charged with felony fleeing. Three of the suspects were charged with being an accessory to forgery.

Officials believe other people are involved in the fake check scheme.

Because internet crime usually falls under federal jurisdiction, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he intends to reach out to federal investigators.