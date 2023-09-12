Have you seen Colombia Scott?

Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Colombia Scott of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the 1000 block of Prentiss Street in Jackson.

Family members say Scott suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Colombia Scott, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

