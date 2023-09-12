Maine murder suspect leads officers on Mississippi interstate chase before being arrested Published 10:53 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A man wanted in connection with a Maine homicide led police on a chase down the Mississippi interstate before being taken into custody.

Andrew James Redmon, 34, is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center without bond at the request of the Maine State Police.

Redmon was arrested Monday after the vehicle he was driving was spotted by officers who were notified that a vehicle connected to a Maine murder was traveling Interstate 10.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle after it had exited the interstate, but the driver fled, leading officers on a chase that ended back on the interstate.

The chase ended without incident at Exit 61 near Gautier when Redmon was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody, but later found not to be wanted.

Redmon is wanted in Maine in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this year.

D’Iberville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the case.