Man faces eight counts of attempted murder after reportedly getting in wreck, stealing vehicle, shooting at cars, assaulting Mississippi officer Published 7:55 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A man faces eight counts of attempted murder after he reportedly had a wreck, stole a car, shot at multiple vehicles and assaulted a police officer all while being under the influence.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Roy Richardson, 41, was arrested and booked into the Tippah County Jail on Sept. 6.

The day before, Richardson reportedly got into a wreck on Old Highway 15 in Ripley.

When a volunteer firefighter and his wife, who were in separate vehicles, stopped to help, Richardson pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot. Richardson then reportedly stole the firefighter’s vehicle.

After the second vehicle chased after him, Richardson reportedly shot at the second vehicle and another vehicle on the road.

Richardson then crashed the stolen vehicle and reportedly shot at the other vehicle involved in the wreck.

While Richardson was being placed under arrest by Tippha County deputies and Ripley police, Richardson reportedly assaulted a police officer.

Officials believe Richardson was under the influence and that he did not know any of the victims.

Richardson faces eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, DUI and assault on an officer. Richardson also faces carjacking charges in the City of Ripley.