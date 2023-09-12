Man previously charged with assaulting officer, arrested on same charge one less than one month later
On Sept. 11 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Tupelo Police officers stopped William Earnest Westmoreland,43, of Tupelo, on McCullough Blvd. near Adams Farm Road for a traffic violation.
Officers developed probable cause to have Westmoreland exit the vehicle but he refused.
As officers attempted to remove Westmoreland he began a physical confrontation with both officers actively fighting officers and attempting to grab one of the officer’s gun.
During that attack, officers deployed a taser with minimal effect.
Officers and bystanders were able to get Westmoreland handcuffed eventually.
During the altercation, one officer was injured and transported to NMMC ER for treatment.
Westmoreland was transported to a local hospital, where he was cleared by medics and booked.
The officer that was injured will need follow-up care for injuries to their back.
An investigation revealed an open container, suspected Marijuana and THC Edibles. Westmoreland was also out on bond from Tupelo Municipal Court for a June 16 assault on a police officer charge involving a Tupelo Officer.
Westmoreland was ordered held without bond by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir for Assault on a Police Officer (Felony).