Man previously charged with assaulting officer, arrested on same charge one less than one month later

On Sept. 11 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Tupelo Police officers stopped William Earnest Westmoreland,43, of Tupelo, on McCullough Blvd. near Adams Farm Road for a traffic violation.

Officers developed probable cause to have Westmoreland exit the vehicle but he refused.

As officers attempted to remove Westmoreland he began a physical confrontation with both officers actively fighting officers and attempting to grab one of the officer’s gun.

During that attack, officers deployed a taser with minimal effect.

Officers and bystanders were able to get Westmoreland handcuffed eventually.