Mississippi Skies: Rain chances or fall temps: What fizzles first? Published 9:23 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The expected cold front has established a strong line and it doesn’t look like there will be much wiggle room.

To the north, people will experience a slight chance for rain, cooler temps, and comfortable humidity levels. To the south of the front, temperatures will be hot, humidity levels will be steamy, and skies will remain mostly dry, except for the Gulf Coast. Humidity level will actually be high enough to spark a few showers and storms in beach communities.

Temperatures will stay similar for several days. If it’s hot, it will stay hot; if it’s comfortable, it will stay comfortable. Rain chances are still low.

Right now, our next shot at a decent cold front is Sunday. Of course, as we just saw, that could always change.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 82. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 60.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 84. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 90. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 69.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms in the area in the afternoon. High of 92. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.