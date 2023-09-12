The secret is out: ‘Filet mignon of Chicken’ now being served up at national chain’s third Mississippi location Published 11:05 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

It took a little longer than expected but the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” is now being served up to Mississippi’s newest Huey Magoo’s location.

Brookhaven Huey Magoos Owner Kristi Powell Orr finally got to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the new restaurant Monday afternoon.

Brookhaven is the third location to open in Mississippi with further expansion planned in Flowood and Tupelo. The Orr family has opened locations in McComb and Pearl. Huey Magoos opened on August 28th in Brookhaven.

Huey Magoos serves chicken tenders made from the best “three percent of the chicken,” in 10 different states. The company calls it the “Filet Mignon of Chicken.”

Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce director Garrick Combs thanked the Orr family for investing in Brookhaven and opening a business on US51. Brookway Boulevard and US51 are two major roads for commerce and business in Brookhaven. Orr said she was thankful to be open.

“Brookhaven already feels like home to me. We are excited to be here and the town has welcomed us,” Orr said. “Every time we cut the ribbon it is like I can’t believe we have done it again. It is great to have our family and friends around to do that.”

Brookhaven general manager Damien Curry leads the Brookhaven team. He was working in Jackson previously at Backyard Burger when Orr’s brother Mike was in line getting food. Curry got a call that the restaurant had to cease operations and Mike was the first customer he had to tell he couldn’t serve any food. Impressed by his calmness, Mike called back to hire Curry, Orr said.

“Damien is just a blessing to us,” she said. “We have a great team and we are really blessed. It would not be possible to run this business without my family as well.”

Huey Magoos is located at 110 US51 North next to Bumpers. The chicken restaurant drive thru is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 pm. Monday through Sunday while the dining room is open with a 9:30 p.m. closing time Sunday through Thursday and a 10 p.m. closing time on Friday and Saturday.