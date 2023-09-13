Goat found in the middle of a Mississippi city to be auctioned if owner isn’t found

Published 10:45 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A black and white pigmy Billy goat with a red collar was found by Picayune Police Department Animal Control Division near Jackson Landing Road and Chestnut Drive in Picayune City Limits. The owner has until Monday, September 18, 2023, to claim the goat or the goat will be sold to the highest bidder.

Sealed bids can be mailed to 328 S Main St. Picayune, Ms 39466, and addressed to Picayune Police Department Animal Control Division. Sealed bids will be opened on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. and the goat will be sold to the highest bidder.

Anyone with questions or concerns call Animal Control Officer, Hannah StAmand at 601-749-5485.

