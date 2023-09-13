Inmate on the run in Mississippi Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A Mississippi Sheriff’s Department is warning about an inmate on the run from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC, Wilkenson County Sheriff’s Department, Woodville Police Department, and the Angola Chase Team are searching for the man.

The subject is a white male, 5’6” and about 160 lbs. Wilkinson County Sheriff Reginald Jackson asks citizens to stay indoors with doors locked. If anyone notices any suspicious activity or sees any strangers, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Do NOT open doors for anyone unknown.

As more information is obtained, the Sheriff’s Office will put out statements and/or Sheriff Alerts.

The sheriff’s department did not provide a name with the bulletin but did release the mugshot.