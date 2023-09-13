Inmate on the run in Mississippi

Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi Sheriff’s Department is warning about an inmate on the run from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC, Wilkenson County Sheriff’s Department, Woodville Police Department, and the Angola Chase Team are searching for the man.

The subject is a white male, 5’6” and about 160 lbs. Wilkinson County Sheriff Reginald Jackson asks citizens to stay indoors with doors locked. If anyone notices any suspicious activity or sees any strangers, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Do NOT open doors for anyone unknown.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

As more information is obtained, the Sheriff’s Office will put out statements and/or Sheriff Alerts.

The sheriff’s department did not provide a name with the bulletin but did release the mugshot.

More Z-newsletter-news

Woman held 30 hours, Mississippi man facing kidnapping, DV charges

Mississippi youth cancer survivor to ‘walk his socks off’ for other young cancer patients

Goat found in the middle of a Mississippi city to be auctioned if owner isn’t found

Mississippi Skies: Rain chances increasing for some of us. Who has the best opportunity?

Print Article