Mississippi Skies: Rain chances increasing for some of us. Who has the best opportunity? Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Our weather pattern continues to be pretty much the same with warm temps in the north and hot temps in the south. Humidity levels are up and down, but with the current weather setup, higher humidity levels are beneficial to rain chances.

We’re still expecting a front to come through this upcoming weekend to lower humidity levels, but our pattern will stay the same the next couple of days.

The northern region will be sunny and dry while north central Mississippi will be cloudy with very isolated showers or thunderstorms. We’ll have decent rain and thunderstorm chances in south central and southern Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Showers early, then mostly cloudy. High near 84. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 61.

South Mississippi

Showers likely early, then cloudy. Becoming sunny with a high of 87. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny early with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. High of 89. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 71.