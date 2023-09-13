Woman held 30 hours, Mississippi man facing kidnapping, DV charges Published 10:50 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A Mississippi man is facing serious charges after police responded to a home after a 9-1-1 call.

On Sept. 11, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a possible kidnapping.

Upon arrival at a residence on Auburn Road, deputies found a female who had been severely assaulted and required immediate medical attention. Upon further investigation and talking with the victim, it appeared that she and the suspect, Preston Dean, 23, were in a previous relationship.

The victim stated that Dean came to her residence and broke into her home, restrained her, and beat her severely. This occurred over a 30-hour period. The victim was able to escape and call for help. Deputies then immediately began searching for Dean and, after help from the public, he was taken into custody without incident.

Dean is currently on an ankle monitor with MDOC for convictions of Grand Larceny and Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle. A Lee County Justice Court Judge set the bond at $500,000 for the three charges above.

Charges: