Daughter of Mississippi sheriff seriously injured in car wreck Published 12:51 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Community members are offering prayers and support for the family of a Mississippi sheriff after his daughter was seriously injured a car wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin County High School students Marlee Tindle and Kolby Cox were traveling on River Road in Bude to soccer practice Wednesday when the vehicle they were in crashed, according to the Brookhaven Daily Leader.

Both teens were ejected from the vehicle.

Cox, an FCHS senior, received minor injuries.

Tindle suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven and placed on a ventilator prior to being airlifted to a Jackson trauma center.

An FCHS junior, Marlee Tindle is the daughter of Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and Brookhaven Police officers assisted in escorting the ambulance to KDMC from the Franklin County line.

According to reports, Marlee Tindle suffered a traumatic brain jury, along with injuries to her face and pelvis.