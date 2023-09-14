Man convicted of molesting 6-year-old Mississippi girl, sentenced to spend 15 years in jail

Published 5:55 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of molesting a 6-year-old Mississippi girl.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Norvill Box III was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed under the law after being convicted of the crime.

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins announced that Box will spend 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after Judge Carmen Drake handed down the sentence.

Box will have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

Collins said the mother of the child filed a report with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The mother reported that her daughter said Box was touching her in places that he shouldn’t and that Box had performed inappropriate sexual acts.

 

