Missing Mississippi woman last seen in NYC

Published 10:11 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Vanessa Malisha Dillion of Brandon. She is described as a black female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a nose ring, and a mole on her left cheek.

She was last seen in Manhattan, New York, near Mount Sinai Hospital on August 23rd.

Family members say Vanessa Malisha Dillion suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Vanessa Malisha Dillion, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.

