Mississippi man already out on felony bond arrested on auto theft charges

Published 5:33 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man out on bond was arrested again on auto theft charges.

Officials with the Oxford Police Department report that Christopher Bell, 26, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Bell was arrested after Oxford Police officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of University Avenue for a reported auto theft.

Bell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond. The bond was revoked due to Bell being out on a previous felony bond.

 

