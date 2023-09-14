Mississippi Skies: Will we finally get some drought-busters Friday? Published 10:03 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

If you love the weather we’ve had recently, you’re in luck. We have only slight to almost zero rain chances for the northern half of Mississippi. For the southern areas where we may have some rain, we’re only expecting extremely isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Our fire danger continues as our drought was upgraded to “major” for several areas of the state.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Clear Friday night with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 85. Clear overnight with some fog. Low of 63.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High of 91. Partly cloudy overnight with some areas of fog. Low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a chance of a shower or storm. High of 90. Partly cloudy Friday night with a shower or storm possible. Low of 71.