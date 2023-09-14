Mississippi woman on her way home, killed in wreck, sheriff reports Published 7:38 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

A 36-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a Tuesday evening wreck.

The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Melissa Wallace Allred was on her way home on Montgomery Road Tuesday at approximately 8 p.m. when her vehicle, a 2003 Honda Pilot, left the roadway.

Allred’s vehicle struck a ditch and then a tree, and Allred was ejected from the vehicle, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing.

King’s Daughters Medical Center Ambulance Service responded.

Allred was declared dead at the scene, Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris said.