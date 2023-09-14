Police investigate death of woman after gun discharges in bed where couple was sleeping Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Mississippi police are investigating after a woman was killed after a gun went off in a bed while she and another person were sleeping.

WTOK in Meridan reports that officials with the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office said the woman was 47 years old and was found dead in a Meridian residence on Magnolia Drive.

The woman was found shot in the femur.

Officials say the shooting happened when a gun went off in a bed where the couple was sleeping.

No other details were released about the incident, which remains under investigation.