Police investigate death of woman after gun discharges in bed where couple was sleeping

Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are investigating after a woman was killed after a gun went off in a bed while she and another person were sleeping.

WTOK in Meridan reports that officials with the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office said the woman was 47 years old and was found dead in a Meridian residence on Magnolia Drive.

The woman was found shot in the femur.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say the shooting happened when a gun went off in a bed where the couple was sleeping.

No other details were released about the incident, which remains under investigation.

 

 

More News

UPDATE: Search for escaped inmate continues, community cautioned to be aware, not leave vehicles unlocked

Four students studying abroad in Morocco safe and accounted for, Mississippi university official confirms

Mississippi woman on her way home, killed in wreck, sheriff reports

Man convicted of molesting 6-year-old Mississippi girl, sentenced to spend 15 years in jail

Print Article