Body found at oil well identified as missing Mississippi 14-year-old

Published 8:11 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a body found Sept. 6 is that of missing juvenile Hayden Burke.

Burke, 14, of Carson, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at an oil well site in the north part of the county on Whitesand Church Road by one of the inspectors when he arrived at work.

He remained a John Doe until DNA could confirm his identity.  Burke was reported missing last month to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s office but was last seen Sept. 4.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

-The Prentiss Headlight

