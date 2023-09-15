Employee of Mississippi funeral home wanted, another man arrested in ongoing child pornography investigation Published 6:12 am Friday, September 15, 2023

An employee of a Mississippi funeral home is wanted on a warrant on charges of distributing child pornography and the public display of sexually oriented materials.

Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that on Sept. 13, deputies executed a search warrant at Catching-Sharkey Funeral Home in reference to an ongoing investigation into an employee, Jacob Golmon, 33, of Smithdale.

Golmon was not at the location and is currently wanted on a Felony Warrant for Distribution of Child Pornography as well as a Misdemeanor Warrant for Public Display of Sexually Oriented Materials.

Deputies in Pike County also executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Highway 51 north of Summit in reference to an ongoing investigation.

During the course of the search warrant Garrett Robert Szopinski, 32, of Summit, was taken into custody on a Felony Warrant for Distributing Child Pornography and remains at the Pike County Jail with No Bond at this time.

Anyone with information on Golmon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pike County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (601)783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (601)869-7141.