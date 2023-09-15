Mississippi detention officer in training arrested on contraband charges after discovery of drugs in locker

Published 6:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A detention officer in training has been arrested and charged with introducing contraband at a Mississippi jail.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed that the unidentified woman was arrested after marijuana was found in her locker at the jail.

Jones said the cadet was set to start training to become a certified detention officer before the contraband was discovered during a routine random check by detention staff.

Jones says the woman was the second cadet arrested in as many weeks on contraband charges.

A cadet is a detention officer but has yet to complete certification. Under state statute, officers may work up to a year prior to obtaining that certification, he said.

 

