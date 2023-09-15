Mississippi woman arrested, accused of embezzling from her employer Published 5:38 am Friday, September 15, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been charged with embezzling money from her employer for business use.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Robinson, 30, from Hattiesburg.

Robinson is accused of stealing from Keith Superstore, where she was an employee.

The arrest comes after deputies investigated a complaint from Keith’s about an employee they believed was stealing money from the company.

Robinson was arrested after enough probable cause was found in the case. Robinson is to have her first hearing in justice court on Sept. 15.