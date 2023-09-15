Mississippi woman arrested, accused of embezzling from her employer

Published 5:38 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been charged with embezzling money from her employer for business use.
Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Robinson, 30, from Hattiesburg.
Robinson is accused of stealing from Keith Superstore, where she was an employee.
The arrest comes after deputies investigated a complaint from Keith’s about an employee they believed was stealing money from the company.
Robinson was arrested after enough probable cause was found in the case. Robinson is to have her first hearing in justice court on Sept. 15.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Employee of Mississippi funeral home wanted, another man arrested in ongoing child pornography investigation

Mississippi detention officer in training arrested on contraband charges after discovery of drugs in locker

Missing Mississippi woman last seen in NYC

Mississippi university part of Dos Equis Tailgate Throwdown

Print Article