Have you seen her? Mississippi police asking for help finding teen reported to have gotten into unknown vehicle

Published 1:01 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Biloxi Police Department has requested the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The female is Paitlyn Hogle, 17.

Hogle left her residence Sept. 13 sometime during the night in the 1900 block of Popps Ferry Road.

Hogle is 4’11” tall, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and blonde hair. She has several earrings in her left ear. No clothing description is available.

It is believed an unknown individual picked her up in an unknown make and model vehicle.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

