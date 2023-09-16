Mississippi community mourns death of police chief Published 10:16 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Chief of Police for a Mississippi city died Saturday after a battle against cancer.

“It is with deepest regret to announce the passing of Police Chief Ricky McMillian this evening,” a statement from the Flowood Police Department reads. “He fought a hard battle against Stage 4 Cancer. We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family. Arrangements will be posted at a later time.”

According to the Team McMillian page and a Go Fund Me, McMilliam spent five months battling cancer with time spent on a ventilator with labored breaking recently.

“My name is Shane’ Dubois and I am reaching out to all that know this wonderful man named Richard “Ricky” McMillian,” Dubois wrote on the Go Fund Me page. “Most know him as Chief of Police for the City of Flowood. All know him as a Follower of Christ, Husband to Donna, father of two, grandfather to one and friend to a countless number of people. Ricky has been a servant to the public for most of his life, giving over 30 years to law enforcement.

“This man has done so much for so many over the years and we are asking anyone who feels led to donate to please do so. The funds will go to help the family with out-of-pocket expenses they will incur during this hard battle. Your thoughts and prayers are even more appreciated at this time. Thank you for giving and praying.”

For more information or to donate to the family, visit https://gofund.me/7d38e959.