Mississippi man accused of stealing checks, making deposit into his own account Published 12:58 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Tupelo Police Department arrested a man for burglary of a vehicle and false pretense.

According to the police department, the crime occurred in early July and the suspect had bond set Thursday of this week.

“Officers with the Tupelo Police Department contacted an individual on South Gloster Street,” the statement reads. “The individual stated that their purse was missing from their vehicle. The same day, checks from the victim’s purse were used to make a deposit into a suspect’s account.”

After further investigation, Ryan O. McClendon , 32, of Tupelo, already in the custody of the Lee County Jail, was charged with Burglary of a Vehicle and False Pretense.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set McClendon’s bond at $35,000.

hese charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury. McClendon is currently being held without bond on a previous Armed Robbery charge.