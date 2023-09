Mississippi man charged with sex crimes against a minor Published 10:14 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

A Mississippi man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual offenses against a minor under 14 years old.

Nicholas P. Webb, 21, of Pearl, was arrested by the Pearl Police Department.

Charges include two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile under 14 years old and one count of statutory rape of a juvenile under 14 years old.