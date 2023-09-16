Mississippi Skies: Fire danger expands as we search for next rain chances Published 10:12 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Dog Days of Summer just won’t let go of control over the Magnolia State. The northern half of the state has dropped to much more comfortable temperatures, especially at night, while the southern half is still reaching into the 90s.

Rain chances are almost zero for the next week. With sunny skies and breezy conditions, there’s not much hope of breaking the drought anytime soon. In fact, the fire danger for Mississippi has expanded with conditions becoming dangerous for some locations.

Right now, it’s looking like Sunday’s weather will repeat most of the week.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Breezy. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 57.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. Clear overnight with a low of 58.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Clear overnight with a low of 62.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 92. Breezy. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 66.