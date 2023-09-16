Mississippi Skies: We have a front on the way. What kind of impact are we expecting? Published 12:56 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

It’s really no surprise that the National Weather Service released information showing parts of Mississippi were updated to “exceptional drought” this week. Just about all of central and southern Mississippi are under drought conditions, and we’re not seeing much on the horizon that will help alleviate drought conditions.

We do expect a front this weekend, but there won’t be much rain. Most of us will, however, feel a difference in much lower humidity levels, teasing the taste of autumn.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible early. High of 85. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 61.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance for a shower or two in the afternoon. High of 92. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 93. A few more showers or storms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with a low of 71.