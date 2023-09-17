Mississippi Skies: Fire danger expands, but there is a change in our weather Monday Published 7:35 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

If you get nothing else accomplished Monday, at least set the goal of having lunch outside, especially in the northern half of the state. Even in the southern half, temperatures will be lower, and humidity will be much lower.

As we enjoy sunshine, soft breezes, and temperatures in the 80s for most of the state, the bad news is our fire danger is expanding. Any small flame could cause damaging wild fires able to spread quickly.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 81 and breezy. Monday night, clear with a low of 56.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 56.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 90. Clear overnight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 91. Breezy. Overnight, clear with a low of 66.