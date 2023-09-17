Mississippi wildfire grows to 300 acres Published 2:26 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

Fire fighters are working to contain a wildfire in Lincoln County Sunday. Mississippi Forestry Commission said the fire has grown, but fire fighters are closer to having it contained.

Smoke from a wildfire burning in East Lincoln near the community of Ruth could be seen from Jayess Saturday. The fire is near Garnet Trail, Terry Trail, and China Grove.

Mississippi Forestry Commission reports the fire has grown to 300 acres. About 75 percent of the fire is contained currently.

Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Reid said crews are fighting the flames and using dozers to create fire breaks. The fire is the third wildfire this week in Lincoln and Lawerence counties.

Fire could spread quickly with dry conditions and wind gusts. Three structures are threatened by the fire but there are no reports of damage from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A burn ban is in effect with no exceptions right now.