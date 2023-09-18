Man on parole arrested for causing quite a ruckus in Mississippi community; another man sent to ER with stab wounds Published 7:08 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

A Mississippi man already out on parole was arrested again for injuring another man and causing quite a disturbance.

On Monday at 8:20 p.m., Lee County deputies received several reports of a disturbance and possible shots fired on the north end of RD 931 in the Auburn community. While Deputies were on the way, a male victim was at a Chevron located on County Road 931 with several stab wounds and requesting assistance.

Deputies and medics arrived and found a male with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center by ambulance.

During the investigation, it was determined that several persons were involved in three disturbances on RD 931.

The final incident ended with a physical altercation between several individuals in a church parking lot. A male had been stabbed several times. All witnesses were identified, and statements were taken.

As a result of those statements and the evidence obtained, Tony Lee Parker, 27, of Guntown, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.

Parker had recently been released from the Mississippi Department of Corrections custody for parole on previous felony convictions in Mississippi.

Other charges are possible with the other participants in these events.