Mississippi Skies: No rain, but here’s something to smile about! Published 8:59 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Most of us would agree that we need a couple days of steady, constant rainfall to help moisten things up around here. Rainfall levels are drastically down, causing headaches for farmers, livestock owners, and landscapers. Our fire danger is increasing and expanding across the state.

Although we don’t have any rain chances in our forecast, we do have something great as a consolation Tuesday: The only 90s expected in Mississippi is a sliver across southern Mississippi. We’re expecting sunny skies, calm to breezy winds, low humidity, and temperatures in the lower to upper 80s across the entire state. In the Pine Belt and stretching across, we may see some 90s, but no where near as warm as we’ve seen recently.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 84. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high of 89. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.