Mississippi woman charged with killing her father, injuring her brother Published 9:03 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been arrested for the murder of her father and attempted murder of her brother.

Horn Lake Police responded to a disturbance call on Goodman Road about 9:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds. A third person, also a member of the family, was disarmed by officers and identified as the offender during the investigation.

Angela Campbell, 54, was charged with the murder of Alvin Gilless Sr., 82. Her brother, Alvin Gilless Jr., was transported to the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis for treatment and was released.

She is being held at the Desoto County Jail and is awaiting bond.