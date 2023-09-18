Strawberries, potatoes, and other groceries that rose in price in August

Published 5:20 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Stacker

Strawberries, potatoes, and other groceries that rose in price in August

After more than a year of historical inflation, grocery prices are staying relatively steady. Prices fell in March and April for the first time since September 2020 and have changed little since. In August, the cost of groceries inflated 0.2% over July prices.

The drop earlier this spring was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had risen dramatically in price—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

The overall cost of groceries in August remained up 3% from 2022 after historically high inflation in the past couple of years following a series of major social and economic events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has finally somewhat cooled after continuous interest rate hikes from the Fed, and grocery inflation appears to be doing the same.

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

A variety of beers in a refrigerator in a supermarket.

Canva

#12. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.2%
– Annual change in cost: +3.2%
– August 2023 cost: $1.73

A grocery shelf filled with various ground beef packages.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#11. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
– Annual change in cost: +1.8%
– August 2023 cost: $5.55

A wooden scoop in white flour.

Canva

#10. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.4%
– Annual change in cost: +3.1%
– August 2023 cost: $0.57

Ham on platter.

Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#9. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
– Annual change in cost: +8.5%
– August 2023 cost: $4.57

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.

MM Stock // Shutterstock

#8. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1%
– Annual change in cost: +4.7%
– August 2023 cost: $5.90

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket.

Canva

#7. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.1%
– Annual change in cost: +12.7%
– August 2023 cost: $10.75

A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.

06photo // Shutterstock

#6. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
– Annual change in cost: +1.5%
– August 2023 cost: $13.63

Baskets of naval oranges.

Canva

#5. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2%
– Annual change in cost: -4.7%
– August 2023 cost: $1.62

A can of frozen orange juice concentrate.

Keith Homan // Shutterstock

#4. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%
– Annual change in cost: +24.1%
– August 2023 cost: $3.42

A whole cooked chicken with lemon slices.

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Whole chicken (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.5%
– Annual change in cost: +4.2%
– August 2023 cost: $1.96

Person picking up potato in supermarket.

Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#2. White potatoes (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +4.1%
– Annual change in cost: +10.1%
– August 2023 cost: $1.09

Strawberries arranged in pint baskets ready for sale.

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#1. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +7.8%
– Annual change in cost: +2%
– August 2023 cost: $2.61

