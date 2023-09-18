Witness helps save Mississippi patrolman from burning car Published 7:51 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper Matt Rymer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night at about 8:38 p.m. on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County near the Mississippi-Louisiana State Line.

Rymer was responding to a call at the time of his crash, said Corporal Craig James, Mississippi Highway Patrol public affairs officer.

Rymer’s 2018 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle left the roadway and collided with a culvert before catching fire. A witness to the crash broke the vehicle’s side window and helped Rymer out of his vehicle, which was upside down.

Rymer received minor injuries from the crash. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment.

James said the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.