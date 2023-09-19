California woman accused of having nearly 3 kilos of meth mailed to her in Mississippi sentenced to 19 years in federal prison Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A California woman was sentenced to 229 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Antonina Isabel Troyer, 41, of Yorba Linda, CA, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, on December 29, 2021, DEA agents received information regarding the drug trafficking activities of Troyer in Long Beach. The investigation revealed that Troyer was receiving multi-pound packages of methamphetamine from a source of supply in California.

On January 12, 2022, Postal Inspectors notified DEA agents that they had intercepted a package addressed to Troyer that contained methamphetamine.

On March 30, 2022, Postal Inspectors seized a similar package addressed to Troyer.

The following day, DEA and USPS did a controlled delivery of the package to Troyer’s residence.

Approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine were inside the package, and Troyer was placed under arrest.

It was determined through the course of the conspiracy that Troyer was responsible for the sale of roughly 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Southern District of Mississippi.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.