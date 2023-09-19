Mississippi 14-year-old reported missing Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department requested help finding a missing 14-year-old teen.

Julian Ferry of Ellisville was last seen Monday.

Ferry is described as a white male, approximately 5’ 9” in height, weighing approximately 165 lbs., with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was last seen at his residence in The Highlands Subdivision near I-59 in Jones County. He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts (colors unknown) with Crocs footwear and black socks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferry is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).