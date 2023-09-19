Mississippi Skies: Burn bans expand across the Magnolia State. Will rain chances help relieve the danger? Published 9:05 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Burn bans are covering more and more Mississippi county’s and there doesn’t seem to be much relief on the way. We have some slight rain chances coming back into the forecast, but only for a small area of the map.

The current weather continues for several more days. Temperatures will drop a degree or two across the state over the next couple days.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 86. Wednesday night, becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 87. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high near 88. Wednesday night, mostly clear with a chance of a few showers and storms. Low of 71.