Body recovered in Mississippi creek sent to crime lab

Published 6:06 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab after it was recovered from a creek Tuesday,

Officials from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered from Richland Creek near the Richland Bridge-Levee Road.

Officers from the Richland Police Department are assisting the Jackson Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death, as well as confirm the victim’s identity.

More News

Crime scene

Suspects sought in weekend mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall. One killed, six injured after more than 50 rounds fired.

U. S. Marshals nab man wanted for Mississippi attempted murder cases

Blue Ribbon winners: Three Mississippi schools named to prestigious list

Purgatory Citizenship: Integrating into life after being in prison

Print Article