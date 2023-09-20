Body recovered in Mississippi creek sent to crime lab Published 6:06 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab after it was recovered from a creek Tuesday,

Officials from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered from Richland Creek near the Richland Bridge-Levee Road.

Officers from the Richland Police Department are assisting the Jackson Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death, as well as confirm the victim’s identity.