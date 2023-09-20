Convicted felon arrested for allegedly shooting Mississippi store clerk

Published 7:02 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has arrested a man for allegedly shooting a store clerk.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a call Tuesday night about 7 p.m. for an altercation near County Road 931. Simultaneously, another call came into the department from a store clerk at the North Auburn Grocery. According to information from the department, a white male entered the store and shot the clerk.

“Deputies arrived at both locations and began to secure the scenes and gather(ed) any information pertaining to the incident,” the release reads. “It was reported an argument took place between the victim and the property owner, who was identified as 56-year-old Darryl Smith. During the argument, Smith fired numerous shots and one struck the victim. Mr. Smith was detained and transported to Lee Co. Jail for further investigation for the charge of aggravated assault.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

More Z-newsletter-news

Mistrial declared in Mississippi conspiracy to commit murder case

Mississippi company: $7 million expansion, 100 new jobs

Mississippi Air Force ROTC student cadets complete prestigious development program

Mississippi Skies: What’s that off the coast of Florida?

Print Article