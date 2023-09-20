Convicted felon arrested for allegedly shooting Mississippi store clerk Published 7:02 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has arrested a man for allegedly shooting a store clerk.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a call Tuesday night about 7 p.m. for an altercation near County Road 931. Simultaneously, another call came into the department from a store clerk at the North Auburn Grocery. According to information from the department, a white male entered the store and shot the clerk.

“Deputies arrived at both locations and began to secure the scenes and gather(ed) any information pertaining to the incident,” the release reads. “It was reported an argument took place between the victim and the property owner, who was identified as 56-year-old Darryl Smith. During the argument, Smith fired numerous shots and one struck the victim. Mr. Smith was detained and transported to Lee Co. Jail for further investigation for the charge of aggravated assault.”

He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.