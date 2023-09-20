Mississippi company: $7 million expansion, 100 new jobs Published 8:50 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

ACI Building Systems recently broke ground on a $7M expansion that will create additional capacity to grow with existing customers and to serve new customers throughout the United States.

The new investment adds an additional 36,000 square feet of space for a new fabrication shop, brings upgrades to facility-wide state-of-the-art equipment, and has the potential to create up to 100 new team-member jobs.

“The driver behind this decision is our confidence in the great partnerships that we continue to develop with ACI customers, team members and the greater Batesville community,” said ACI CEO Rob Mutersbaugh.

Founder Bill Watkins launched ACI in 1990 from a 19,000-square-foot facility in Batesville starting with 30 employees. Sales in that inaugural year totaled $2 million.

Over the past 33 years, ACI has expanded with 14 additions, totaling 237,000 square feet, on an additional 125 acres.

They have constructed more than 20,000 steel buildings for more than 2,400 customers across the United States.

-The Panolian