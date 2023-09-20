Mississippi Skies: What’s that off the coast of Florida? Published 8:46 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Our stretch of beautiful weather continues Thursday, but we have an area of interest off the coast of Florida to monitor.

Will it finally bring some much-needed rain? Will it develop into something stronger than a few storms? Will we even have any impact at all?

Unfortunately, even if the system does strengthen into something more organized, it looks like the system will move along the Atlantic Coast with little to no impact here. The system only has a 10 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and 40 percent during the next seven days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 87. Thursday night, clouds increasing with a low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 87. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 90. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Clear Thursday night with a low of 68.