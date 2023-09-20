Suspects sought in weekend mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall. One killed, six injured after more than 50 rounds fired. Published 6:42 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Police are looking for two suspects who they believe are responsible for a weekend mass shooting at a Mississippi pool hall that killed one man and injured six other people.

Officials with the Tchula Police Department report that the two suspects fired more than 50 rounds with an AK-47 and AR-15 during the shooting which happened after 11 p.m. on Friday, September 15, at Damix Pool Hall on Highway 49 South.

One person died at the scene. Two victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. The other victims were transported to local and regional hospitals.

Officials say they have located the suspects’ abandoned car on Howard Bottom Road. The suspects are also believed to be responsible for recent robberies at two Dollar General stores in the area.