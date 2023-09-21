Former music teacher at various Mississippi schools convicted of sex crime involving juvenile Published 3:19 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

A man who served as a music teacher at various Mississippi schools has been convicted of a sex crime reportedly involving a juvenile.

Samuel Lamar Taylor, 52, was convicted of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust.

Taylor was arrested after Richland police investigated a call from Richland Upper Elementary School concerning an 11-year-old autistic child who had reportedly discussed sexual abuse to a counselor.

Taylor was the child’s legal guardian at the time the child gave specific details regarding different instances of abuse perpetrated by Taylor at his home in Richland.

Authorities have also identified one other victim who has accused Taylor of abuse when Taylor worked as a YMCA counselor in Jackson.

Taylor reportedly served as a music teacher at schools across Mississippi for more than 25 years. Taylor retired from Richland Upper Elementary School in 2020.

Taylor faces life in prison for the sexual battery and a maximum sentence of 15 years for the gratification of lust.

He will be sentenced on November 13, 2023.

His sentence will be served day-for-day without the possibility of parole or early release.