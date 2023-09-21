Mississippi Skies: What’s that we see? Could we have some decent rain chances in the forecast? Published 11:21 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Weather for Friday night high school football is looking like it will be quite pleasant and dry across the state while Saturday will be a little more humid and warmer under sunny skies. Although it doesn’t feel like autumn this weekend, we’re seeing some signs that our temperatures could begin to drop in a week or two!

We also have a system moving through that will give us the best rain chances we’ve had in a while. Some of us will have slight rain chances Sunday, but Monday is the day to circle on the calendar for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Although we’re not expecting any large amounts except for isolated communities under stronger storms, there are chances of rain in every region of the state.

The system off the coast of Florida we are watching is heading to the north instead of inland towards our region. Although we certainly don’t want the hassle or damage from a tropical storm or hurricane, a weak system such as this could really make an impact on the shortages of rain.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 87. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 87. Clear Friday night with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 90. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.