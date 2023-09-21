‘The Closest Encounter’: Mississippi city to mark 50th anniversary of reported alien abduction Published 11:23 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

A Mississippi community plans to honor the 50th anniversary of a reported alien abduction.

“The City of Pascagoula is saddened by the recent passing of Calvin Parker, one of the famous men known for being abducted by aliens in Pascagoula,” a statement reads.

Parker’s story is one shared often in Pascagoula.

On October 11, 1973, Parker and Charles Hickson reportedly experienced what they believe was an alien abduction on the banks of the Pascagoula River.

Parker was 19 at the time.

“The pair was fishing and said they were taken by aliens and examined in a spaceship for 30 minutes, then returned,” the statement continues. “The story stumped the local police, but their story stood strong, and they both passed lie detector tests.”

The city plans a celebration of the local legend in partnership with Main Street Pascagoula for a Third Friday event. ‘The Closest Encounter” event will take place in Downtown Pascagoula on Oct. 20 from 6 until 9 p.m.

“Alien costumes are welcomed and encouraged!” an invitation reads. “We invite you all to join us for this celebration of not only a favorite local story, but to celebrate the life of Calvin Parker.”